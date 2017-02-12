High Wind Warnings & Wind Advisories posted

Strong winds can be expected through Monday.

HIGH WIND WARNING FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER, NORTHWEST POCAHONTAS, BLAND, WYTHE & GILES COUNTIES through MONDAY AFTERNOON..

* Locations...Along and just west of the Blue Ridge mountains, including the Alleghanys.

* Hazards...Strong to Damaging Wind gusts.

* Winds...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* Timing...Late this afternoon through early afternoon Monday, with the strongest winds likely around midnight tonight through dawn Monday.

* Impacts...Some property damage and power outages are possible. Trees or large tree limbs may be blown down. Travel will be very difficult for high profile vehicles, especially those traveling on southwest to northeast oriented roads across the higher elevations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph are likely to cause power outages...fallen trees...property damage...and dangerous driving conditions for high profile vehicles. Move unfastened items...such as garbage cans and deck furniture...indoors.

WIND ADVISORY FOR EASTERN GREENBRIER, TAZEWELL, MERCER, SUMMERS, MONROE, SOUTHERN POCAHONTAS & GREENBRIER COUNTIES through MONDAY AFTERNOON.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST MONDAY...

* Locations...The foothills of Virginia and North Carolina, as well as southeast West Virginia, into Tazewell County, Virginia.

* Hazards...Strong wind gusts. * Winds...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* Timing...Late this afternoon through early Monday afternoon. The strongest gusts will occur Sunday night into early Monday morning.

* Impacts...A few small or weak trees could be blown down as well as tree limbs. Minor property damage and isolated power outages are also possible. Travel may be difficult for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Wind Advisory is issued when sustained winds are forecast to be 31 to 39 MPH or gusts will range between 46 and 57 MPH. Winds of these magnitudes may cause minor property damage without extra precautions. Motorists in high profile vehicles should use extra caution until the winds subside.

WIND ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN RALEIGH AND SOUTHEASTERN FAYETTE COUNTIES

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY...

* Winds...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* Timing...This afternoon into Monday morning.

* Impacts...Strong winds could cause tree damage. This could lead to power outages and blocked roadways. Strong crosswinds may be experience when driving, especially on north to south oriented roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult...especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.