Bluefield College basketball splits with Union - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield College basketball splits with Union

Posted:
(WVVA) -

The Bluefield College basketball  teams were on the road Saturday against Union College. The women picked up the victory over the Bulldogs  72-68 for their second straight win.

They improve to 15-12 overall and 11-9 in conference play. 

The men fall 98-78. They fall to 12-16 overall and 9-9 in the conference. 

Both teams are at St. Andrew's on Wednesday. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.