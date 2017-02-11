Concord men and women fall at home to Wheeling Jesuit - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Concord men and women fall at home to Wheeling Jesuit

Posted:
ATHENS, WV (WVVA) -

After a big win on Thursday night over West Liberty, the Concord Mountain Lions men's basketball team faced another ranked opponent on Saturday in the Wheeling Jesuit Cardinals. 

The Mountain Lions were unable to pull off a second upset in a row as they fell 95-84. 

Senior Aaron Miller led the team with 18 points. 

Now 8-16 and 4-14 in the Mountain East, the Mountain Lions are on the road at Urbana on Thursday night.

The women also fell to the Cardinals on Saturday. They were defeated 67-48. The Mountain Lions move to 6-17 and 4-14 in the Mountain East. 

Alexis Lowery led the team with 16 points.

The Mountain Lions host Davis & Elkins on Monday. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.