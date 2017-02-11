Concord men and women fall at home to Wheeling Jesuit

After a big win on Thursday night over West Liberty, the Concord Mountain Lions men's basketball team faced another ranked opponent on Saturday in the Wheeling Jesuit Cardinals.

The Mountain Lions were unable to pull off a second upset in a row as they fell 95-84.

Senior Aaron Miller led the team with 18 points.

Now 8-16 and 4-14 in the Mountain East, the Mountain Lions are on the road at Urbana on Thursday night.

The women also fell to the Cardinals on Saturday. They were defeated 67-48. The Mountain Lions move to 6-17 and 4-14 in the Mountain East.

Alexis Lowery led the team with 16 points.

The Mountain Lions host Davis & Elkins on Monday.