High School Basketball Scoreboard 02/11

High School Basketball 02/11:

Boys:

Wyoming East 49- Oak Hill 39

Greenbrier West 61- South Harrison 43

Greenbrier East 64- Elkins 47

Girls: 

Spring Valley 70- Beckley 58

Saint Joseph Central 45- Wyoming East 40

Chapmanville 68- Westside 54

