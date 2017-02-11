West Virginia gets revenge win over Kansas State - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

West Virginia gets revenge win over Kansas State

Posted:

Three weeks ago the West Virginia Mountaineers traveled to the Midwest and were upset by the Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan 79-75. Since then, the Mountaineers have won four of their last five and on Saturday the blue and gold were able to return the favor with a 85-66 victory.

After the first 20 minutes of play the two teams were tied at 34, but in the final 20 minutes, the Mountaineers outscored the Wildcats 51-32.

Jevon Carter led the Mountaineers with 19 points. Esa Ahmad also finished in double figures with 11 points. 

The Mountaineers improve to 20-5 overall and 8-4 in the Big 12 with the win. Next up, they travel to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks on Tuesday. 

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.