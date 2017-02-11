West Virginia gets revenge win over Kansas State

Three weeks ago the West Virginia Mountaineers traveled to the Midwest and were upset by the Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan 79-75. Since then, the Mountaineers have won four of their last five and on Saturday the blue and gold were able to return the favor with a 85-66 victory.

After the first 20 minutes of play the two teams were tied at 34, but in the final 20 minutes, the Mountaineers outscored the Wildcats 51-32.

Jevon Carter led the Mountaineers with 19 points. Esa Ahmad also finished in double figures with 11 points.

The Mountaineers improve to 20-5 overall and 8-4 in the Big 12 with the win. Next up, they travel to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks on Tuesday.



