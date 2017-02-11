Princeton teens honored with presidential award - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Princeton teens honored with presidential award

Posted:
By Joshua Bolden, Multimedia Journalist
Four Mercer County students were recently recognized by the highest office in the United States.

Members of the Princeton based music group "The Change," were presented with the President's Volunteer Service Award.

The award was declared while former President Barack Obama was in office.

The girls received the award last night at the La Rouge event in Princeton.

The honor comes after completing more than 800 hours of community service with the anti-bullying organization, Empowerment Talks.

