Mercer Mall institutes Youth Escort Policy

Mercer Mall officials aren't playing around when it comes to young folks being on their best behavior.

“Around the dinner time hour regular shoppers leaving the mall and not coming back” said Barbara Reichard, director of Mercer Mall Security.

“The younger kids filtering in and the whole evening tends to be younger people running around like it's a playground.”

Starting this Monday the new youth escort policy will be in effect.

Anyone younger than sixteen must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21 after 6 P.M.

If underage and unsupervised they will be asked to leave the property.

Merchants and security officers say they've seen kids left unattended as young as ten and they hope with the new policy they can create a family friendly environment.

Lloyd Hall is the owner of Footprints and hopes the policy has an impact.

“We've had a little bit of a problem lately with kids running wild [and] cursing. I've seen them run into customers. Over the last couple of years I've seen the decline of customers after six o'clock.”

Linda Rosenbaum says she shops at the mall about twice a month and thinks the policy will make a difference.

“They have those in a lot in larger cities and larger towns, said Rosenbaum.

“It keeps those from running wild in the mall. However, I'm a teacher and I know my students are not going to enjoy the policy because now they have to have someone with them.”

Hall who has had his business in the mall for 18 years says the goal of the policy isn't to keep people away rather to keep things orderly.

“We want it to be a friendly place we're people want to come and aren't scared to come,” said Hall.