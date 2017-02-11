Air Force Junior ROTC program petitions public to save program from being eliminated

With Raleigh Co. nearly $9 million in the hole, the county board of education is looking at ways to cut back.

One of the programs being targeted, is the Junior ROTC program at Woodrow Wilson High School.

"We're extremely concerned that this program will be cut, primarily because it has to much teaching potential,” said senior and JROTC Cadet Col. Chris Phelps.

"It would give a lot of heartache to the cadets who are in it right now," said junior and Cadet Sr. Master Sgt. John Antolini.

Junior ROTC leaders and cadets petitioned signatures from residents outside Food Lion Saturday in Beckley.

"It's not just the students at Woodrow who are impacted, but the community at large here in Raleigh County," Monica Phelps said.

Phelps is Chris's mother. She says she'd be devastated if students lost the program she says made her son the young man he is today.

"It made such a difference in his life to give him the confidence he needs, but more importantly, respect," Phelps said.

She questions the school board's decision to target the program that she believes positively impacts the community.

"It makes them valuable young men and young women to this community and we want to see that tradition continue," Phelps said. "To serve 144 students, that's more than the band, the choir and the football team, and we aren't even considering those as being cuts."

The Raleigh County Board of Education meets Tuesday to determine the fate of the program.

That's when Phelps says the Junior ROTC program will present to the board the signatures they've collected.