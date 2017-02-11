Man accused of charging Raleigh County Sheriff's deputy arrested

Here is your chance to show off that special talent for a good cause plus a chance at winning a prize pack worth hundreds of dollars.More >>
They say, everyone is guaranteed two things in this life... death and taxes. Well, soon Mercer County's two biggest cities will both be raising some of those taxes.More >>
The governor's Chief of Staff sent an memo out today advising cabinet secretaries to start prepping for a government shutdown. The memo titled, "Operating With No Budget on July 1," urged agencies to start developing contingency plans should a government funding agreement not be reached. Legislators returned to Charleston today to continue the special session, but have yet to agree on a budget bill. Governor Justice has said that it is time to prepare for the worse case s...More >>
A physical therapist contracted by Mercer County Schools was arrested on sexual abuse charges last week.More >>
Police have identified three people wanted in connection with a theft at the Mercer Mall.More >>
Several volunteers of all ages came out today to volunteer their time to make sure Wyoming county residents are well fed.More >>
Law enforcement agencies across West Virginia are cracking down on drivers who don't buckle up.More >>
