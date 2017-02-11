Man accused of charging Raleigh County Sheriff's deputy arrested

COAL CITY, W.Va. (WVVA) A man accused of charging a deputy is arrested in Raleigh County.



In November, Larry Cook III was shot by a deputy after charging the officer following an arson in Coal City.

According to Chief Deputy J.C. Canaday with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept., Cook was a suspect in the fire and was located on Coal City Road by an off-duty deputy who had stopped by to help with the fire. The off-duty deputy then stopped the man and identified himself as a Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputy.



At that point, Chief Deputy Canaday said "the deputy saw that Mr. Cook had a large hunting knife. The deputy drew his weapon and asked Mr. Cook to put the knife down. He identified himself as a Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputy. Mr. Cook did not put the weapon down. He held the knife in an aggressive manner toward the deputy and advanced. The deputy then fired his weapon and struck Mr. Cook several times."

In a press release by the Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept. on Saturday, Chief Deputy Canaday said sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a disturbance involving Cook on Friday night; the first time deputies were aware Cook had been released from the hospital. Cook was served with warrants regarding the shooting incident ad formally charged with Attempted Murder and Attempted Malicious Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer.



Cook is expected to be arraigned at some point on Saturday.



