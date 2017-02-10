High School Basketball Scoreboard 2/10 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School Basketball Scoreboard 2/10

High School Basketball Scoreboard 2/10

Boys

Graham 53 Richlands 39

Westside 65 Wyoming East 54

James Monroe 61 Independence 55

Greenbrier East 76 Princeton 62

Mt View 80 Man 59

Midland Trail 59 Sherman 54

Meadow Bridge 66 Paw Paw 46

Fayetteville 50 Valley Fayette 49

Girls

Pikeview 79 Shady Spring 34

Summers Co 53 Charleston Catholic 44

