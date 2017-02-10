Bluefield resident frustrated by power bill - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield resident frustrated by power bill

Posted:
By James McDowell, Multimedia Journalist
BLUEFIELD (WVVA) -

Patricia Valentine, the unsatisfied customer, and Phil Moye, a spokesman for Appalachian Power, met at the station Friday.

Valentine tells us her electric bill for the month of December jumped up by nearly 50 percent.

"On my last bill, I noticed an increase from the previous bill," Patricia says. "November's bill was $158. When I got my current bill, it was $299, and I was really shocked."

But Phil Moye says higher energy bills during the winter are a pretty common occurrence for all customers. Moye encourages those with questions or concerns to contact the Customer Solutions Center for help.

"They have use history and all that stuff, and can tell you if they believe your amount due is out of a range or whether it's normal."

