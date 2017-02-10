Indy's Guy signs with Fairmont State - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Indy's Guy signs with Fairmont State

Posted:

Coal City, WV

WVVA-TV

The national signing period is over a week old and another local athlete put the pen to paper this afternoon.  Independence three sport star Markus Guy signed the dotted lines to make his commitment to Fairmont State to play football.  Guy is also a star on the hardwood and track says the choice to join the upcoming Falcons football program was an easy one.   "It's always a little nerve wracking making a big decision in your life, but I feel that I made the right one and I feel that my community and my family is behind me. I got to tour their facilities. I really enjoyed it. The coaching staff is really dedicated to their players and I feel like going there i'm not just going to be another number. They seem like a very family oriented team and that's what i'm looking for."

