Farming Heritage Award nominations

Farming families are being encouraged to apply for the 2017 Farming Heritage Award.

The award is being offered by the State Fair of West Virginia and the West Virginia Farm Bureau. It goes to a family who spend their days striving to maintain a rural lifestyle. The winning family will have their photograph displayed in the Gus R. Douglass Annex during the fair.

"The purpose is for families through generations that have farmed to be recognized in the community and it's a great honor and it's also presented on Governor's Day and presented at the award ceremony for Governor's Day," said Kimberly Dillon, Finance Manager for State Fair of West Virginia.

Entry forms may be completed by family members or someone who wants to nominate a family through the West Virginia Farm Bureau office by calling 800-398-4630 ext. 306 or through email joanh@wvfarm.org. You can also send them through the State Fair by calling 304-645-1090, emailing kimd@statefairofwv.com, or visiting http://www.statefairofwv.com.

All entries must be postmarked by 4:30 PM on Friday, May 26th.