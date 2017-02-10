Farming Heritage Award nominations

Here is your chance to show off that special talent for a good cause plus a chance at winning a prize pack worth hundreds of dollars.More >>
Several volunteers of all ages came out today to volunteer their time to make sure Wyoming county residents are well fed.
Law enforcement agencies across West Virginia are cracking down on drivers who don't buckle up.
When the June floods came it touched everyone in the region including one Bluefield, West Virginia woman whose immediate thought was what about the children who've been displaced from the only home they know.
Sunday was day two of T-Rex Planet at the Beckley Raleigh Convention Center.
Dinosaurs have taken over the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center this weekend.
A Mercer County road is now closed... covered with rocks and trees.
According to the United States Geological Survey a earthquake gently shook Giles County Friday morning,
