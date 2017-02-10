Dance company performing in Lewsiburg

The West Virginia Dance Company is celebrating their 40th anniversary and they are celebrating by holding a concert on their tour stop at the Greenbrier Valley Theatre in Downtown Lewisburg.

The dance company is the only professional touring dance company in the history of West Virginia and they portray that history in their production.

"It's really important to keep the arts alive is really what it comes down to and supporting the arts. One thing that we do is we keep the West Virginia heritage and history alive through some of our works and one of our current works is based off West Virginia history and some untold stories of the past. We try to show that through dance and the arts," said Donald Laney, Producing Artistic Director.

The concert begins at 7:30 Friday evening and if you would like to follow the West Virginia Dance Company while they are touring, you can visit their website http://wvdanceco.com/