Data breach affects school employees in West Virginia district

A data breach impacts 1800 school employees in West Virginia.

According to Mercer County School Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers, the data breach occurred on Thursday. It involved the theft of personal information such as social security numbers and tax identification.

Akers says no student-related information was compromised.

Only employees in the Mercer County School District were affected They are being offered free identity theft protection and credit monitoring for one year. Akers says that process will begin on Monday.

The case is being investigated by FBI and West Virginia Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning employers of "an email phishing scam that has already targeted two entities in southern West Virginia." According to a news release issued Friday afternoon, staff members at the unnamed entities received fake emails from an address similar to their chief supervisor. The emails requested information "typically sent to human resources and payroll divisions;" including W-2 forms for all employees.

Morrisey says similar scams are popping-up across at hospitals, restaurants, and schools across the U.S.

If you believe you've received a scam email or your information has been compromised, West Virginia residents can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.



