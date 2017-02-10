Beckley man sentenced in 2015 shooting death

BECKLEY (WVVA) A Beckley man who pleaded guilty in the shooting death of Shaquille Clark was sentenced in Raleigh County Circuit Court on Friday.



Tevante 'Bootsie' Hoskins entered a guilty plea to Voluntary Manslaughter in November for Clark's death.



Clark was found shot to death on Maplewood Lane in Beckley in March of 2015. At that time, prosecutors said three different people were seen on surveillance headed to Maplewood Lane. The fact that multiple bullets found at the scene were from different guns made it difficult for prosecutors to definitively link Hoskins to the bullet that killed Clark.



During Hoskins' sentencing hearing on Friday, Clark's friends and family watched from the gallery as Judge John Hutchison sentenced Hoskins to 12 years in prison. The judge denied a request by Hoskins' attorney, John Mize, for an alternate sentence at the Anthony Center for Youthful Offenders.



In an interview with WVVA News on Friday, Clark's mother Melvennia Clark, responded to the decision.



"Vengeance is not mine. It's not the court's. It's nobody's but the Lord's. What I will do is continue to pray for this young man and let God take care of him, because my son can't come back. He can't be a father to his kids. I understand all that this young man has went through. But my son was raised without a father and he didn't go out and take nobody's life."



Hoskins will be eligible for parole after three years in prison.