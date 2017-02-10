Plan to bring fire department back to Talcott presented to state fire commission

Residents in Talcott are one step closer to getting back their volunteer fire department.

The Greenbrier Valley Rural Fire Department shut down in March due to compliance and code issues. Since then, a new board of trustees was formed in order to create a new department. They’ve been busy raising money and finding funding to purchase equipment and prepare the building for inspection.

Members of the newly created Talcott Fire Department traveled to Charleston on Friday and met with the West Virginia Fire Commission. They discussed their intentions to bring a fire department back to Talcott.

"The other fire department is ten to twenty a minutes away. So people will notice definite, quicker response times. House fires, it doesn't take them long to spread. Time is of the essence. So they'll definitely see an improvement," said fire chief Quentin Fowler.

An inspection is planned for later this month.