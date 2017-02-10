Raleigh County parents respond to proposed bus aide cuts

COAL CITY, W.Va. (WVVA) There is growing concern among parents on Friday over the proposed elimination of 15 bus aides who help children with disabilities. The layoffs are part of a plan by Raleigh County Schools to address a $9 million shortfall in county, state, and federal funding.



Jacqueline Janney's son is in 8th grade at Independence Middle School. He suffers from autism, as well as congenital heart failure.



"He's going into his 8th grade year, so he is already stressing out. He's going into high school and now fixing to lose one of his best friends," said Janney of her son's bus aide.



A familiar routine, she said on Friday, is a major part of keeping her son's well-being on track.



"To lose that bond with the kids and the people who greet them every morning. It is the last person they see everyday before they go home. And some kids don't have people who love them like that."



Christopher Toney is a bus aide for children in Glen Daniel, but also the Raleigh County Service Rep. Pres. for the 15 aides and four cooks who will soon be out of work. He's asked the board office to consider pay cuts before making recommendations that will directly impact students.



"To my knowledge, they're not looking at every option, the pay raises at the board office. I've asked them to look at that option and make more cuts that affect people up top. Right now, we're looking at people who directly affect students."



They are cuts that will impact the people who Janney says makes sure her son starts and ends each day with a warm smile and a big hug.



"Everyday, we deal with a lot of stress. How do we deal with it? Some drink. Some do drugs. Some do medication. But as a child, how do they deal with it? These children are our future and if we expect them to take care of us when we're older, we need to show them the same kind of respect," said Janney.



After the cuts take effect for the 2017-18 school year, Janney said the aides will work a morning or afternoon shift in addition to picking up a bus route.



The Raleigh County Board of Education will be voting on the proposed cuts at their regular meeting on Tuesday, March 14.