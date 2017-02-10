Driver dies one week after coal truck overturns

Mine safety officials say a coal truck driver injured during a crash last week has died.

The driver was delivering coal on Friday, February 3 to the Greenbrier Minerals Elk Lick Loadout in Logan County when the vehicle overturned.

Franklin Vannoy, Jr., 54, of Delbarton, WV died on Friday, February 10 from injures received during the wreck. He was an employee of Stacy Equipment and Repairs Inc.

Inspectors from the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health and Safety and Training is handling the investigation.

