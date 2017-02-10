Driver dies one week after coal truck overturns - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Driver dies one week after coal truck overturns

Posted:
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Mine safety officials say a coal truck driver injured during a crash last week has died.

The driver was delivering coal on Friday, February 3 to the Greenbrier Minerals Elk Lick Loadout in Logan County when the vehicle overturned. 

Franklin Vannoy, Jr., 54, of Delbarton, WV died on Friday, February 10 from injures received during the wreck.  He was an employee of Stacy Equipment and Repairs Inc.

Inspectors from the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health and Safety and Training is handling the investigation. 

More coal industry news on WVVA.com

Congressman Jenkins visits Scarbro Coal Mine

Feds: West Virginia mining regulations aren't being enforced

Energy agency says coal mining will make small gain by 2018

West Virginia man gets probation in kickback scheme at coal mine

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.