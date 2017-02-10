Documents: Suspect feared slain Blacksburg teen was pregnant

Here is your chance to show off that special talent for a good cause plus a chance at winning a prize pack worth hundreds of dollars.More >>
Dinosaurs have taken over the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center this weekend.More >>
A Mercer County road is now closed... covered with rocks and trees.More >>
According to the United States Geological Survey a earthquake gently shook Giles County Friday morning,More >>
The West Virginia State Police need your help identifying three people involved in a theft at Mercer Mall. Authorities are asking that anyone with information to contact the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment at 304-425-2101More >>
Tazewell County implemented a new system in January to lend an extra hand in a severe weather event. The program is SNID, Special Needs in Disasters.More >>
NAOMA, W.Va. (WVVA) Environmental activists are raising the alarm over a new blasting permit recently approved on Coal River Mountain.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia, has joined a growing chorus of lawmakers calling for a special independent prosecutor to look into Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential Election.More >>
