James McDowell joined the WVVA News team in February 2017 as a multimedia journalist.

He was born in Columbus, Ohio. James earned his bachelor’s degree at Mount Vernon Nazarene University, where he majored in Video and Radio Broadcasting. He also minored in Religion.

While in college, he was Freshmen Class President, Sophomore Class Chaplain, and spent two years as an on-air DJ for 90.9FM, WNZR. After graduating, James worked as a video editor for WSYX/WTTE in Columbus. While there, he was editor of the weekend edition of Good Day Columbus, which won the AP Award for Best Newscast in Ohio for 2015.

On weekends, he worked as a drag racing announcer for two NHRA member tracks, National Trail Raceway and Pacemakers Dragway. James also served as a play-by-play commentator for the National Wrestling Alliance.

James served as a member of the pizza review known as Columbus By The Slice, which visits and rates local pizza shops in and around Columbus.In his free time, James is a foodie who enjoys visiting different restaurants, trying new dishes. He also likes to play video games, watch TV, and do a little reading.

If you have any story ideas please email: jmcdowell@wvva.com