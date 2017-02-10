Mercer Nursing and Rehab Center celebrates one year anniversary

The Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation center in Bluefield celebrated its one-year anniversary at its new location Thursday.

The center hosted an open house with tours of the facility along with blood pressure checks and other health screenings. The public was also able to attend an informative session about the admission process to a skilled nursing facility.

Staff say the goal was to show people the quality of the nursing facility both for long term care patients and for those needing short term rehab.

"The year has been very busy. We do see a lot more short-term rehab that we didn't see a lot of in our other building. So we see a lot of patients come in and go home. And its nice to see patients get rehabbed and be able to return to the community," says Ann Potter, director of nursing services.

Mercer Nursing has about 78 patients right now. If you would like to learn more about the facility, you can call (304) 325-5448.