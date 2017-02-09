High School Basketball Scoreboard 2/9 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School Basketball Scoreboard 2/9

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

High School Basketball Scoreboard 2/9

Boys 

Greater Beckley 58 Summers Co 42

Girls

Bluefield 63 Princeton 37

Fayetteville 83 Valley Fayette 46

Wyoming East 51 Westside 33

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.