Concord Men upset #2 West Liberty; CU Women dominate Hilltoppers

Athens, WV

It was a big night for the Concord Basketball teams as the swept a doubleheader on Wednesday night from West Liberty.

The Lady Mountain Lions defeated the Hilltoppers 81-54.  Concord was led by Danielle Catron who had 20 points.  She was one of 4 players in double figures that helped them shoot 52% percent from the field.  The victory gives them 4 wins in the their last 5.  With the win, Concord improves to 6-16 overall and 4-13 in the Mountain East.

The Concord Men stunned #2 West Liberty 107-104.  The Mountain Lions were led by Aaron Miller who had 26 points.  Stephen Thompson also chipped in with 19 points and 8 rebounds.  Concord has now won 3 in a row.  With the victory, they improve to 8-15 overall and 4-13 in the Mountain East.

Up next, the two will host Wheeling Jesuit on Saturday afternoon.  The women will start at 1 pm, and the men at 3 pm.

