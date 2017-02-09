Fayette County Sheriff investigates child shot Thursday night

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says his department is investigating the shooting of a five year-old Thursday night in the Oak Hill area of the county. The child apparently did not suffer life-threatening injuries when accidentally shot by a younger sibling.

Sheriff Fridley did not disclose whether the parents or custodians might face charges relating to child neglect, but he did say that Child Protective Services is investigating.

Below is the entire news release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Office:

A child suffered an apparent gunshot wound in the Oak Hill area earlier this evening. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information concerning this incident:

At approximately 6:45 pm on Thursday, February 9, 2017 notification was received through the Fayette County 911 Center that a 5 year-old child had been brought into Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill with an apparent gunshot wound. Sheriff's detectives then responded to the hospital.

The preliminary investigation into this incident indicates that the victim was accidentally shot by a younger sibling. The injury does not appear to be life-threatening. This incident occurred in the Prudence Road area just outside of Oak Hill.

No further details concerning this incident are available at this time.

This incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau and the Child Protective Services Unit of DHHR.