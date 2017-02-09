Business donates furniture to flood victims

Grand Home Furnishings opened up their hearts in a big way to flood victims.

"As the homes were finished, we furnished the homes, delivered it to them and make sure everyone was happy with what they selected," said President of Grand Home Furnishings, George Cartledge III.

With people losing everything, the furniture company couldn't stand idly by.

"They're getting back up on their feet. It's been a long road, but these things happen, you can question why or you can take action and get things going and fixed," Cartledge said.

"I mean it's the happiest thing in my life, really. I lost just about everything. I did save a few things, but it was devastating. Really devastating," said Dorothy Fisher, flood victim and new homeowner at Hope Village.

With a long history in the furniture business, Grand Home Furnishings recognizes the need to provide the basics for flood victims.

"We've always been involved in our communities where we do business. We've been around for over a hundred years. I'm third generation with the company, but we jumped in here and provided the furnishings for these houses," Cartledge said.

"I'm just thankful to God that we have people out here who really care for us and take care of us and watch after us because without them and him, I couldn't have done it," said Fisher.