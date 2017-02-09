CAPITOL BEAT: Lawmakers respond to W.Va. Governor's State of the State Address

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) West Virginia lawmakers are gearing up for a fierce fight after Gov. Jim Justice, (D) West Virginia, presented his budget plan Wednesday night.



The former businessman rolled out a plan that calls for $450 million in revenue generators and $27 million in cuts. While many Republican lawmakers can agree on some parts of the plan, there was strong disagreement Thursday over the number of tax increases.



"Throughout his speech, that's what he talked about, raising taxes," said Del. Tom Fast, (R) 32nd District. "He talked about a tiny 30 million dollar cut that even he acknowledged was just a drop in the bucket."



Some highlights of Gov. Jim Justice's plan include:



* .5 percent increase in the sales tax to raise $92 million

* New .20 percent Commercial Activities Tax to raise $214 million

* Increase to the Beer Barrel Tax from $5.50 to $8 to raise $2.8 million

*Increase to wholesale liquor mark-ups from 28 percent to 32 percent to raise $2.8 million

*Elimination of tax exemptions for professional services and advertising to raise $87 million

Education was a bright spot in Gov. Justice's plan for progress. Many lawmakers applauded his push for a two percent raise for teachers, while eliminating state funding for some of what he calls a bloated bureaucracy.



"I'm not a fan of the millions in tax increases," said Del Lynne Arvon, (R) 31st District. "That's not what my constituents sent me here to do. I believe there are some areas we can cut that we haven't looked at. I liked what he had to say about education."

Gov. Justice is also asking lawmakers to approve a ten cent increase on gas and a $30-50 increase on some DMV fees; a move he believes would instantly create an additional 48,000 jobs for highway projects such as the Coalfields Expressway and Corridor H.



"Give people the opportunity to have hope and create jobs," said Gov. Justice, in an interview with WVVA News on Thursday.



As for his strategy for getting his plan passed Republican lawmakers in the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates, Gov. Justice said Thursday "I want to talk with the members, and ask them, if you have a better way, tell me."



A starting point for a conversation on a state Gov. Justice feels is hanging by a thread.



"It's like deciding to operate on a patient. You can open them up and they're covered with cancer. So what are you going to do? Sew them up and let them die? Or do something and make the patient better."

Legislators return to session to take a closer look at the Governor's budget on Monday.