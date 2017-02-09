Senators Capito, Manchin met with President Trump over Supreme Court nominee

West Virginia's two senators met with President Donald Trump during a special bipartisan meeting at the White House on Thursday.

Sen. Joe Manchin stated the meeting was productive and the group discussed several issues including Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch. Manchin released the following statement on Twitter. He did not mention whether or not he will vote in favor of Gorsuch.

My statement on today's meeting with @POTUS: pic.twitter.com/WWSSRAm5xr — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) February 9, 2017

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said the group also discussed the opioid epidemic and the need for broadband access in rural parts of West Virginia. Sen. Capito has previously announced her support for Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch.