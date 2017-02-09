Heads up for Virginia drivers

The Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill Tuesday, January 31st which could effect you on the road.

The bill is just a slight chance in the code section of driving in the left-hand lane.

Currently in the Commonwealth of Virginia, driving in the left lane is illegal except when passing or when it is “otherwise impractical.”

Commuters are allowed to drive in the left lane if they are preparing to make a left turn.

Trooper Farthing says, "We do have a lot of slow drivers that'll drive in the left lane from time to time and it makes it a little dangerous when you want to pass a vehicle on the right, which it's always better to pass on the left.”

Another reason for this bill is to not only help the flow of traffic, but help keep you safe.

Tom King was more worried about the safety hazards the slow drivers impose on the highways.

“Now if they're in the left-hand lane the speed limit is 75 miles per hour and they are going 40. That's a true safety hazard, and I think they should get a ticket for that,” King says.

Right now troopers and local law enforcement do pull over commuters driving under the speed limit, through routine patrol on the highways. They do look for slower drivers and when they do, troopers advise them to get move over to the right lane.

As far as Trooper Farthing understands, if passed by the Senate, the bill will mean, “You would have to be driving all the time in the right lane, unless you're overtaking or making a left turn.”

The bill has been sent to the Virginia Senate for further consideration, as of yet no date has been set for the voting of the bill.