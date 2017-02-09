Shady Spring Boys surprising many in AA

Shady Spring, WV

WVVA-TV

With a move down to class AA and an experienced roster, the Shady Spring boys basketball team had high expectations coming into the season. "We were coming into the season positive, but yet, you know we were still wanting to see what we have" said assistant coach David Shaw.

The team also has welcomed in first year head coach Ronnie Olson, a familiar face to the program. "He's coached us through middle schools, camps, we were eight, nine, 10 years old. You know it's just one step closer through this whole ride" said senior Jon Sawyers.

The Tigers have battled their way through a tough schedule, picking up some key wins against some top opponents. "We've had some good wins, but I think our record doesn't show how good we really are. We've lost a lot of games that we should have won, but I think come tournament time we're going to be ready."

Cracking the top 10 rankings throughout the season has given the Tigers confidence about their game. "It gives the players some confidence knowing that other people think that we're good too, it's not just us." "It gives us all some reward for all the hard work we've been working in practice, so it's good motivation for us" said senior Michael Holt.

They believe they're much more than a darkhorse headed down the final stretch of the year. "I think, I don't know if we're a darkhorse or not, but people will be afraid to play us" said Shaw.