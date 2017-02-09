Wyatt steps down at Pikeview - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Wyatt steps down at Pikeview

Posted:

Gardner, WV

WVVA-TV

Pikeview's Josh Wyatt will no longer be the head man of the Panthers as he has decided to step down a month before the season begins.  Wyatt says the decision is based on wanting to spend more time with his 3 kids.  He led the Panthers to a 126-66 record in his 6 years at the school.  That included back to back state tournament appearances in 2015 and 2016, and an AA state runner up trophy in 2016.

