Texans coming to The Greenbrier

White Sulphur Springs, WV

WVVA-TV

The Houston Texans made it official today on their website that their 2017 camp will happen in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. The Texans have won the AFC South Division the past two seasons while making the playoffs and winning their wild card round game this past year. Their lineup includes defensive stars in J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney, and Brian Cushing. The dates and times for their camps will be announced at a later date. They will be the 4th team to hold a practice at the sports performance center including the Saints, Patriots, and Cardinals.