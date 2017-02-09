Houston Texans to hold training camp at famous West Virginia resort

The Greenbrier Resort will host a another NFL team this spring at its impressive sports complex.

In a news release issued on Thursday, the Houston Texans announced it will hold the team's 2017 training camp in White Sulphur Springs.

“We are thrilled with the opportunity to hold training camp at the Greenbrier,” said Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Rick Smith. “It’s a wonderful place and the facilities and climate combine for an ideal environment as our team trains, bonds, and prepares for the 2017 season.”

OFFICIAL: The #Texans will hold 2017 training camp at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.



It will be the first time the Texans will hold training camp outside of Houston. The New Orleans Saints held training camp at the resort the previous three years.

The Sports Performance Center includes two grass fields, artificial turf, weight room, training room, locker rooms and office space.

We couldn’t be more excited about having the Houston Texans come to The Greenbrier for Training Camp,” said Jill Justice, D.O., President, The Greenbrier. “Our guests and football fans from all over will have the opportunity to watch these exceptional athletes practice for free and experience everything America’s Resort has to offer. The Texans will find a wonderful facility that will help them prepare for the 2017 season.”

The dates when the Houston Texans will be at the Greenbrier Resort have not been released.

