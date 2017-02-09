Bluefield man charged in double shooting - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield man charged in double shooting

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

A Mercer County man is charged in connection with the shooting of two women this past November.

Donavon Thomas, 19, of Bluefield faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, malicious wounding, and four counts of wanton endangerment.

The shooting happened on November 27 on Highland Avenue. According to Detective K.L. Adams, a bullet grazed the head of one victim and she was able to make a full recovery. The other victim, a 17-year-old female, is paralyzed from the waist down.

Thomas was arrested without incident on Stony Ridge Road. He was arraigned on Wednesday and is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.

