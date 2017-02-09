Bluefield man charged in double shooting

The West Virginia State Police need your help identifying three people involved in a theft at Mercer Mall. Authorities are asking that anyone with information to contact the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment at 304-425-2101More >>
Tazewell County implemented a new system in January to lend an extra hand in a severe weather event. The program is SNID, Special Needs in Disasters.More >>
NAOMA, W.Va. (WVVA) Environmental activists are raising the alarm over a new blasting permit recently approved on Coal River Mountain.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia, has joined a growing chorus of lawmakers calling for a special independent prosecutor to look into Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential Election.More >>
Forty years in prison, the maximum sentence, is what April Fox received Friday morning for the death of a six-year-old boy.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) During a visit at the United Mine Workers Association (UMWA) on Friday, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia, responded to Republican Congressman Evan Jenkins decision to enter the race.More >>
The suspect in the death of Katie Toler, was arraigned Thursday in front of Judge Richard C. Patterson.More >>
West Virginia Division of Highways crews are still on the scene, trying to reopen a road, in the Whitesville area of Raleigh County.More >>
