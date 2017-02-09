Slippery roads and gusty winds possible through Thursday

WVVA SNOW PATROL CLOSINGS/DELAYS

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS AND WESTERN GREENBRIER COUNTY THROUGH TONIGHT.

A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR GILES, WYTHE, AND BLAND COUNTIES THROUGH TONIGHT.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTY THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING.

CURRENT WATCHES/WARNINGS/ADVISORIES

As cold air surges into the area from the northwest, snow showers will be likely for most of the day on Thursday. Accumulations look light, with most areas only seeing a trace-2" or so through Thursday evening. The higher elevations of Western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties could see 2-4+ of snow through Thursday night. Be careful driving as snow-covered roads, black ice from Wednesday night's rain, and blowing snow will be possible,

Winds will be in the 10-20MPH range with gusts to 55mph possible today. This will make it feel very cold into the afternoon as temps drop from low 30s Thursday morning to the teens by Thursday night. Wind chills will be in the single digits or below zero into this evening. Be careful driving high-profile vehicles! Spotty power outages and a few downed trees cannot be ruled out into Thursday afternoon.

Warmer and drier weather then moves in for the first part of the weekend.