West Virginia Men win at Oklahoma

Norman, OK

WVVA-TV

The West Virginia Men got back on the right track with a 61-50 win at Oklahoma on Wednesday night. The Mountaineers were led by Nathan Adrian who had 13 points and 7 rebounds. James Bolden also had 17 points. WVU forced 23 Sooner turnovers and held them to just 33% from the field. With the win, WVU improves to 19-5 overall and 7-4 in the Big 12. Up next, they will host Kansas State on Saturday. The game will start at noon.