West Virginia Men win at Oklahoma

Norman, OK

The West Virginia Men got back on the right track with a 61-50 win at Oklahoma on Wednesday night.  The Mountaineers were led by Nathan Adrian who had 13 points and 7 rebounds.  James Bolden also had 17 points.  WVU forced 23 Sooner turnovers and held them to just 33% from the field.  With the win, WVU improves to 19-5 overall and 7-4 in the Big 12.  Up next, they will host Kansas State on Saturday.  The game will start at noon.

