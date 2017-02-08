Virginia Tech falls at Miami

Miami, FL

WVVA-TV

The Virginia Tech Men lost on the road to Miami 74-68 on Wednesday night. The Hokies were led by Chris Clarke who had 13 points and 5 rebounds. Justin Robinson also had 15 points, and was one of 5 Hokies in double figures. With the loss, Tech falls to 16-7 overall and 5-6 in the ACC. Up next, they will host Virginia on Sunday. The game will start at 6:30 pm.