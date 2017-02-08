High School Basketball Scoreboard 2/8 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Boys

Beckley 52 Morgantown 47

Greenbrier West 68 Independence 64

Robert C. Byrd 69 Westside 62

Fort Chiswell 72 Bland Co 69

James Monroe 64 Pocahontas Co 53

Graham 78 Giles 47

Girls

Bluefield 59 Huntington St Joe 55

Ripley 51 James Monroe 37

Nicholas Co 61 Shady Spring 24

Narrows 47 Bland Co 41

Parkersburg 57 Beckley 43

