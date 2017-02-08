Bluefield College Basketball splits Montreat - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield College Basketball splits Montreat

Bluefield, VA

The Bluefield College Basketball split with  Montreat in an AAC doubleheader on Wednesday night.

The Lady Rams defeated the Cavaliers 66-40.  Bluefield was led by Courtney Kendrick who had 12 points and 7 rebounds.  She was one of 11 Ram scorers on the night.  With the win, they improve to 14-12 overall and 10-9 in the league.

The men lost to the Cavaliers 110-107 in overtime.  With the loss, Bluefield drops to 12-15 overall and 9-8 in the AAC.

Up next, both will travel to Union on Saturday afternoon.

