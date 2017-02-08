Bluefield College Basketball splits Montreat

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

The Bluefield College Basketball split with Montreat in an AAC doubleheader on Wednesday night.

The Lady Rams defeated the Cavaliers 66-40. Bluefield was led by Courtney Kendrick who had 12 points and 7 rebounds. She was one of 11 Ram scorers on the night. With the win, they improve to 14-12 overall and 10-9 in the league.

The men lost to the Cavaliers 110-107 in overtime. With the loss, Bluefield drops to 12-15 overall and 9-8 in the AAC.

Up next, both will travel to Union on Saturday afternoon.