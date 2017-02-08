Wyoming East Girls aiming for a repeat

New Richmond, WV

WVVA-TV

Looking to defend their state title the beginning of the season for the Wyoming East girls basketball team didn't quite go as planned. "We started getting our injuries in the second game of the season and second, third, fourth game we lost major players and I think it was an adjustment for us" said head coach Angie Boninsegna.

After a 1-4 start the Lady Warriors have reeled off 13 wins in a row and without those key pieces, they're still playing perhaps their best ball of the year. "Our tough schedule has really been difficult for us, but I think we learned that we're okay and we'll keep improving each game."

With an obvious target on their backs to start off the year, this team feels their recent run has brought that feeling right back. "I feel like the target is right back on us, everybody wants to beat us, but we're coming out, we're going to try hard and we're going to hopefully beat everyone else" said sophomore Jazz Blankenship. "Everyone wants to go after the number one person and i think as season goes on, we'll definitely get more looks and make it to states and go from there" said sophomore Emily Saunders.

And their ultimate goal of another state championship is still very much in sight. "If we can get some kids back, hopefully we can get one or two back healthy and be able to play. So we just got to be able to focus on one game at a time" said Boninsegna. "We got to keep working hard, keep practicing, I mean we just can't give up. Defense wins championships, so we're going to have to keep it up" said Blankenship.