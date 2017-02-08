The Greenbrier ready for golf as golf season approaches - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

The Greenbrier ready for golf as golf season approaches

Posted:
By Austin Davis, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
GREENBRIER COUNTY (WVVA) -

Golf season is only a couple weeks away at The Greenbrier.

A couple nice days of weather out here has a people really thinking about golf and we're looking forward to the opening of the golf season here at The Greenbrier. The Greenbrier Course will open on March 1st and we're already taking Tee Times," said Cam Huffman, Greenbrier Director of Sports Public Relations.

"Very anxious to get the season going. I'm ready to make people's games better for 2017, so I'm very excited," added Director of Golf Instruction, Billy Winters.

And golfers can share their excitement by playing just like the pros do right after the conclusion of The Greenbrier Classic.

"You can come play the Old White TPC Course exactly as it was for the final round on Sunday. The scoreboards will still be there. The stands will still be there and the pins will be in the same place. You can experience the course through the eyes of a PGA Tour Pro," Huffman said.

Repairing these golf courses certainly wasn't a chip shot and much like golf, it took hard work, dedication, and patience to get these golf courses back to Greenbrier pristine condition.

"Obviously it took a lot of work to get things back in shape after the flood, which really did some heavy damage to our courses. A lot of people stepped in and a lot of hours and a lot of work. You'll see that work when you get out here and play. It's been a great job done by our crew and they're excited to unveil what's in store. There's still some work ahead. It's not over yet, but what they've done has been amazing," said Huffman.

If you would like to schedule a tee time or try out their golf simulator by calling the Golf Club at  877-599-9153 (option 1), or you can visit http://www.greenbrier.com/Golf.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Suspects sought in Mercer Mall theft

    Suspects sought in Mercer Mall theft

    The West Virginia State Police need your help identifying three people involved in a theft at Mercer Mall. Trooper D.B Whited of the Princeton Detatchment of the West Virginia State police says that the incident occured on April 20th. The three are suspected to have stolen cell phones from the Verizon Wireless located in the mall. Authorities are asking that anyone with information to to contact the West Virginia State Police Princeton detatchment  at 304-425-2101

    More >>

    The West Virginia State Police need your help identifying three people involved in a theft at Mercer Mall. Trooper D.B Whited of the Princeton Detatchment of the West Virginia State police says that the incident occured on April 20th. The three are suspected to have stolen cell phones from the Verizon Wireless located in the mall. Authorities are asking that anyone with information to to contact the West Virginia State Police Princeton detatchment  at 304-425-2101

    More >>

  • Special needs in disasters

    Special needs in disasters

    Tazewell County implemented a new system in January to lend an extra hand in a severe weather event. The program is SNID, Special Needs in Disasters. Should their be a large scale disaster, Tazewell County Sheriff's Dept. knows how to respond to the special needs of these citizens. When there is a disaster or that family needs help, their name will pop up on the 911 center's screen and this tells dispatch that the sheriff's office needs to pay particular attention to this house or t...

    More >>

    Tazewell County implemented a new system in January to lend an extra hand in a severe weather event. The program is SNID, Special Needs in Disasters. Should their be a large scale disaster, Tazewell County Sheriff's Dept. knows how to respond to the special needs of these citizens. When there is a disaster or that family needs help, their name will pop up on the 911 center's screen and this tells dispatch that the sheriff's office needs to pay particular attention to this house or t...

    More >>

  • W.Va. DEP approves 800 acre blasting permit on Coal River Mountain

    W.Va. DEP approves 800 acre blasting permit on Coal River Mountain

    NAOMA, W.Va. (WVVA) Environmental activists are raising the alarm over a new blasting permit recently approved on Coal River Mountain.

    More >>

    NAOMA, W.Va. (WVVA) Environmental activists are raising the alarm over a new blasting permit recently approved on Coal River Mountain.  

    More >>

  • W.Va. Senator 'looking for the truth' in Russia intel investigation

    W.Va. Senator 'looking for the truth' in Russia intel investigation

    BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia, has joined a growing chorus of lawmakers calling for a special independent prosecutor to look into Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential Election.  

    More >>

    BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia, has joined a growing chorus of lawmakers calling for a special independent prosecutor to look into Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential Election.  

    More >>

  • Fox received maximum sentence for killing 6 year-old boy

    Fox received maximum sentence for killing 6 year-old boy

    Forty years in prison, the maximum sentence, is what April Fox received Friday morning for the death of a six-year-old boy.

    More >>

    Forty years in prison, the maximum sentence, is what April Fox received Friday morning for the death of a six-year-old boy.

    More >>

  • Sen. Manchin responds to Jenkins challenge

    Sen. Manchin responds to Jenkins challenge

    BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) During a visit at the United Mine Workers Association (UMWA) on Friday, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia, responded to Republican Congressman Evan Jenkins decision to enter the race.

    More >>

    BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) During a visit at the United Mine Workers Association (UMWA) on Friday, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia, responded to Republican Congressman Evan Jenkins decision to enter the race.

    More >>

  • Suspect in Katie Toler case arraigned

    Suspect in Katie Toler case arraigned

    The suspect in the death of Katie Toler, was arraigned Thursday in front of Judge Richard C. Patterson. 

    More >>

    The suspect in the death of Katie Toler, was arraigned Thursday in front of Judge Richard C. Patterson. 

    More >>

  • Raleigh County road closed by mudslide

    Raleigh County road closed by mudslide

    West Virginia Division of Highways crews are still on the scene, trying to reopen a road, in the Whitesville area of Raleigh County.

    More >>

    West Virginia Division of Highways crews are still on the scene, trying to reopen a road, in the Whitesville area of Raleigh County.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.