The Greenbrier ready for golf as golf season approaches

Golf season is only a couple weeks away at The Greenbrier.

A couple nice days of weather out here has a people really thinking about golf and we're looking forward to the opening of the golf season here at The Greenbrier. The Greenbrier Course will open on March 1st and we're already taking Tee Times," said Cam Huffman, Greenbrier Director of Sports Public Relations.

"Very anxious to get the season going. I'm ready to make people's games better for 2017, so I'm very excited," added Director of Golf Instruction, Billy Winters.

And golfers can share their excitement by playing just like the pros do right after the conclusion of The Greenbrier Classic.

"You can come play the Old White TPC Course exactly as it was for the final round on Sunday. The scoreboards will still be there. The stands will still be there and the pins will be in the same place. You can experience the course through the eyes of a PGA Tour Pro," Huffman said.

Repairing these golf courses certainly wasn't a chip shot and much like golf, it took hard work, dedication, and patience to get these golf courses back to Greenbrier pristine condition.

"Obviously it took a lot of work to get things back in shape after the flood, which really did some heavy damage to our courses. A lot of people stepped in and a lot of hours and a lot of work. You'll see that work when you get out here and play. It's been a great job done by our crew and they're excited to unveil what's in store. There's still some work ahead. It's not over yet, but what they've done has been amazing," said Huffman.

If you would like to schedule a tee time or try out their golf simulator by calling the Golf Club at 877-599-9153 (option 1), or you can visit http://www.greenbrier.com/Golf.