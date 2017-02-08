HOMETOWN HERO: DEBBIE KING

Children in McDowell County sometimes see more challenges than most. But one woman has made it her life's goal to keep kids shooting for the stars.

Debbie King is a champion for McDowell County kids.

She has technically retired as a teacher but that hasn't stopped her from spending hours upon hours brightening the days of the county's youngest residents.

"Being here for 35 years, what does this community, what do these kids mean to you? The future...they give me hope."

For McDowell County resident Debbie King, helping local kids is a passion...a life mission. After retiring as a Pre-k teacher, she just couldn't give up her time giving back.

"I guess you'd say I'm really more of an on mission lady, instead of any community figure or teacher or whatever. I've always just seen myself as trying to fill a need," says Debbie.

From an annual summers sports camp to the community schools steering committee, from substitute teaching to being a community mentor, Debbie's schedule is pretty packed.

And let's not forget her decade of work with the Big Creek Team Center, a community donation hub operating out of Calvary Baptist Church.

"Whatever they need I try to bring in through the mission teams. We brought in shoes, we brought in clothing. Today I brought in hygiene items to deliver," says Debbie.

The War community would not be the same without Debbie. And her hope is that her actions spark a fire in the heart of a future hometown hero.

"I've told them, if I can just get one of you trained enough to want to go out and be a community leader then my job would be done," says Debbie.

McDowell County has been Debbie's home for nearly four decades. And as her family has planted roots and grown, her school family has blossomed, too.

"I love it because it's kind of like my own grandchildren. You dearly love them, you get all cuddly with them, you have a great time, you can even spoil them a little," says Debbie.

It would be impossible to list all of the ways in which Debbie makes a difference in McDowell county and at Southside k-8. She is a hometown hero, but in her words, she is just living her calling.

"I can't tell you. I just think why me...I'm just doing what I feel like I was meant to do," says Debbie.

To add to the list of Debbie's accomplishments, she and other school officials helped secure a grant to create a community school based health center at Southside.

