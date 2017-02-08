February 2017: Greenbrier County indictments

A total of 40 people have been indicted by the latest Grand Jury in Greenbrier County.

Charges include burglary, drug offenses, embezzlement, forgery, sexual assault, and wanton endangerment.

Judge Jennifer P. Dent’s arraignments are Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. Judge Robert E. Richardson’s arraignments are Friday, February 24, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

See the full indictment list below: