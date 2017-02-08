February 2017: Greenbrier County indictments

The West Virginia State Police need your help identifying three people involved in a theft at Mercer Mall. Trooper D.B Whited of the Princeton Detatchment of the West Virginia State police says that the incident occured on April 20th. The three are suspected to have stolen cell phones from the Verizon Wireless located in the mall. Authorities are asking that anyone with information to to contact the West Virginia State Police Princeton detatchment at 304-425-2101More >>
Tazewell County implemented a new system in January to lend an extra hand in a severe weather event. The program is SNID, Special Needs in Disasters. Should their be a large scale disaster, Tazewell County Sheriff's Dept. knows how to respond to the special needs of these citizens. When there is a disaster or that family needs help, their name will pop up on the 911 center's screen and this tells dispatch that the sheriff's office needs to pay particular attention to this house or t...More >>
NAOMA, W.Va. (WVVA) Environmental activists are raising the alarm over a new blasting permit recently approved on Coal River Mountain.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia, has joined a growing chorus of lawmakers calling for a special independent prosecutor to look into Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential Election.More >>
Forty years in prison, the maximum sentence, is what April Fox received Friday morning for the death of a six-year-old boy.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) During a visit at the United Mine Workers Association (UMWA) on Friday, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia, responded to Republican Congressman Evan Jenkins decision to enter the race.More >>
The suspect in the death of Katie Toler, was arraigned Thursday in front of Judge Richard C. Patterson.More >>
West Virginia Division of Highways crews are still on the scene, trying to reopen a road, in the Whitesville area of Raleigh County.More >>
