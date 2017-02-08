3 wanted in Buchanan County for using stolen credit card numbers

Deputies in Buchanan County are asking for the public's help identifying three people suspected of using stolen credit card numbers at a local Walmart.

It happened on two occasions at the Walmart in Grundy; November 30 and January 29. Investigators say more than $2300 in merchandise was taken.

See the attached security photos of the suspects.

Deputies believe the three suspects used stolen credit card numbers to purchase items on January 28 at the Walmart in Logan, WV.

If you know the identity of the suspects, please contact Investigator Mark Lowe with the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office at 276-935-2313.