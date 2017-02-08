Illness knocks 50 students out of Raleigh County elementary school

SHADY SPRING (WVVA) The warmer temperatures may be welcome news to some right now, but experts say they can also wreak havoc on your health.



Fifty students at Shady Spring Elementary School have called out sick this week and the county's health director said mixed temperatures are in part to blame.



"The biggest mistake parents make is thinking their kids will feel better in an hour or two and then taking them on to school," said Deborah Kaplan, Dir. of Health for Raleigh County Schools.

While the flu and strep throat are common at this time of years, Kaplan said a stomach virus going around has been particularly bad this year.



Parent Shawna Epperly has two girls and a boy at the school. She fears for her health and is calling on school leaders to temporarily close Shady Spring Elementary.



"I think the sickness is getting really bad and out of hand. There's too many kids missing, too many teaches, and too many principals. Everybody's getting sick."



But according to Kaplan, the decision to close is ultimately up to the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Dept.



In an interview with WVVA News on Wednesday, health department officials said a closing for illness has not happened in 30 years; it is only required when there is not enough teachers to cover the state-mandated student-teacher ratio.



In the meantime, Kaplan urges parents to exercise discretion when sending their kids to school. Sneezing, coughing, throwing up, and diarrea are all reasons to keep kids home until 24 hours after the symptoms have passed.



"Some parents only use the temperature as a guideline. and when you have a viral infection, you may not even have a temperature. Like with the stomach virus, that's going to be viral, but won't always have a temperature.



She said students can miss up to five days without a doctors note. But when it doubt, she advises stay out.



"When we know it's flu season, we don't usually hassle parents about that."

