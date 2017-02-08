Senator Bernie Sanders reschedules McDowell County town hall

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) The MSNBC town hall with Sen. Bernie Saunders in McDowell County has been rescheduled for Sunday, March 12th.



The event previously scheduled for Monday, February 13, at the Armory in Welch was cancelled due to a logistical conflict with the West Virginia Dept. of Military Affairs. Those who were invited to attend the event were notified late Monday of the new date and location at Mount View High School.

Thank you for your interest in being part of our audience for the MSNBC event in McDowell County. The new time and location have been scheduled for Sunday March 12th at Mount View High School on 950 Mount View Road. Doors open at 2:30 pm. If you are still able to attend please fill out the registration form in the link below. Once you fill out the form you will automatically be added to the new guest list. Please note that this link is only valid for guests who were previously confirmed to attend the event. This invitation is not transferable.



The email sent out to invitees said organizers are still looking for more McDowell County residents to participate. If you know someone who is interested in attending, contact wvtownhall@gmail.com or call 1-800-840-4580

UPDATE: The MSNBC town hall event in McDowell County has been cancelled for now.

MSNBC "All In With Chris Hayes" planned to host a town hall in Welch with Senator Bernie Sanders this Monday, February 13th.

But a representative with NBC says due to a logistical issue with the venue, the event has been postponed.

The representative says NBC is adjusting the date and venue for the town hall and will release more details when the event is finalized.

Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) is headed back to McDowell County for a special MSNBC town hall event.

MSNBC "All In With Chris Hayes" is hosting a town hall in Welch with Sen. Sanders this Monday, February 13.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and taping begins at 10 a.m. at the National Guard Armory on Route 16..

MSNBC is asking anyone that lives in the McDowell County area and wants to attend to email wvtownhall@gmail.com or call (800) 840-4580.

Reservations are required. Seating is limited to a first come first serve basis.

Senator Bernie Sanders is heading back to McDowell County for a special town hall event next week.

MSNBC’s "All In with Chris Hayes" is hosting a meeting in Welch with Sen. Sanders on Monday, February 13. It will be held at the National Guard Armory on Route 16. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. The event will begin at 10 a.m.

McDowell County residents who wish to attend the town hall meeting need to either call 1-800-840-4580 or email wvtownhall@gmail.com.

Reservations are required and seating is on a first come, first serve basis.