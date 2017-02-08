UPDATE: MSNBC town hall planned for Monday in Welch postponed

The MSNBC town hall event in McDowell County has been cancelled for now.

MSNBC "All In With Chris Hayes" planned to host a town hall in Welch with Senator Bernie Sanders this Monday, February 13th.

But a representative with NBC says due to a logistical issue with the venue, the event has been postponed.

The representative says NBC is adjusting the date and venue for the town hall and will release more details when the event is finalized.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and taping begins at 10 a.m. at the National Guard Armory on Route 16..

MSNBC is asking anyone that lives in the McDowell County area and wants to attend to email wvtownhall@gmail.com or call (800) 840-4580.

Reservations are required. Seating is limited to a first come first serve basis.