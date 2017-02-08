Virginia woman to serve 5 months for dumping stillborn baby - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Virginia woman to serve 5 months for dumping stillborn baby

ROCKY MOUNT, VA (AP) - A young woman who gave birth to a stillborn child and disposed of its body in a dumpster is headed to jail in Virginia.

Media outlets report 25-year-old Katherine Dellis of Rocky Mount was sentenced Tuesday to five months in jail, with a little over 4 ½ years in suspended time. She pleaded guilty in December to one count of concealing a dead body.

Police said Dellis denied giving birth when she was hospitalized with severe bleeding in February 2016. An infant was found dead in a trash container shortly thereafter, and a medical examiner determined it had been stillborn.

Judge James Reynolds said there is no evidence Dellis caused the baby's death, and called it "a tragedy on any number of levels."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

