1 dead in Tazewell County shooting - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

1 dead in Tazewell County shooting

Posted: Updated:
James David Peery, Sr. James David Peery, Sr.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVVA) -

A Tazewell County man is accused of killing his adult stepson.

According to Sheriff Brian Hieatt, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at a residence on Mudfork Road near Falls Mills, VA. Sheriff Hieatt tells WVVA it was a domestic situation that quickly escalated. The victim was taken to Bluefield Regional Medical Center where he later died. He has been identified as Robert Lee Crabtree, 49, of Tazewell County.

"What we found was a 49-year old had been shot by his step-father.  He was rushed to the Bluefield Regional Center where later he passed away. We had our investigative-units, respond and investigate the situation and through investigation we arrested and took in custody the step-father for shooting his step-son," says Sheriff Brian Hieatt

James David Perry, Sr., 68 is charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. A court date has not been set. 

We'll have more on this story on WVVA News at 5 and 6.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.