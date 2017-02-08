1 dead in Tazewell County shooting

A Tazewell County man is accused of killing his adult stepson.

According to Sheriff Brian Hieatt, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at a residence on Mudfork Road near Falls Mills, VA. Sheriff Hieatt tells WVVA it was a domestic situation that quickly escalated. The victim was taken to Bluefield Regional Medical Center where he later died. He has been identified as Robert Lee Crabtree, 49, of Tazewell County.

"What we found was a 49-year old had been shot by his step-father. He was rushed to the Bluefield Regional Center where later he passed away. We had our investigative-units, respond and investigate the situation and through investigation we arrested and took in custody the step-father for shooting his step-son," says Sheriff Brian Hieatt

James David Perry, Sr., 68 is charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. A court date has not been set.

