Tractor trailer fire causes I-64 closure

West Virginia Division of Highways crews are still on the scene, trying to reopen a road, in the Whitesville area of Raleigh County.More >>
West Virginia Division of Highways crews are still on the scene, trying to reopen a road, in the Whitesville area of Raleigh County.More >>
The Tazewell County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office released a list of names associated with 48 indictments for a total of 117 counts.More >>
The Tazewell County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office released a list of names associated with 48 indictments for a total of 117 counts.More >>
The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the body floating in a river yesterday.More >>
The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the body floating in a river yesterday.More >>
Showers and thunderstorms are expected through Friday, especially late Friday afternoon and Friday evening. Flash Flood and Flood Watches are in effect for most of our area.More >>
Showers and thunderstorms are expected through Friday, especially late Friday afternoon and Friday evening. Flash Flood and Flood Watches are in effect for most of our area.More >>
The Robert C. Byrd Radio Telescope in Green Bank, West Virginia, has a mission so fanciful, you might consider it science fiction, but it is most assuredly science fact.More >>
The Robert C. Byrd Radio Telescope in Green Bank, West Virginia, has a mission so fanciful, you might consider it science fiction, but it is most assuredly science fact.More >>
The sweet sounds of jazz and concert music filled the Woodrow Wilson High School auditorium Thursday night.More >>
The sweet sounds of jazz and concert music filled the Woodrow Wilson High School auditorium Thursday night.More >>
The rumors around Lewisburg are that City Hall is sinking. But that's not entirely true.More >>
The rumors around Lewisburg are that City Hall is sinking. But that's not entirely true.More >>
Grand Home Furnishings continues to step up and donate new furniture to flood victims.More >>
Grand Home Furnishings continues to step up and donate new furniture to flood victims.More >>