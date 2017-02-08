Tractor trailer fire causes I-64 closure - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Tractor trailer fire causes I-64 closure

Posted:
By Wayne Stafford, WVVA Morning and Afternoon News Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
GREENBRIER COUNTY (WVVA) -

Westbound lanes of Interstate 64 were closed late last night after a tractor trailer caught fire.

Dispatch tells WVVA, the call came in around 11:00 pm near mile marker 149 near Dawson. The tractor trailers cab caught fire which caused the westbound lanes of the interstate to be closed until about 12 Wednesday morning. The scene is now clear and there were no injuries reported.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.